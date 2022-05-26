Class of 2024 In-State RB Enjoys Syracuse Visit

Dyrell Howard-Dolson goes in depth on his close look at the Orange.

Class of 2024 Buffalo (NY) Canisius High running back Dyrell Howard-Dolson has had a busy spring. He has visited schools such as West Virginia, Rutgers, Buffalo and others. On Wednesday, Howard-Dolson returned to Syracuse for another visit (he also visited in April).

"Great," Howard-Dolson said of the visit. "By far the most fun I've had on a visit in a while. Tour, photo shoot, and talked to the coaches about Syracuse life. I would say the best part was the intro video and photo shoot simply because of the energy."

Deon Maddox (Director of Player Development/Alumni Relations) and Khalil Ahmad (Director of High School Relations) showed those on the visit around campus and the facilities.

"The messages were SUccess and focus on what you can control," Howard-Dolson said. "Be in the moment, mentally and physically. It was definitely different from other coaches at other places I've been. Overall, they are really great people and have the best interest for their players."

The 6-0, 210 pounder also said he was impressed by Syracuse's facilities and enjoyed learning more about the history of the number 44.

"Honestly, I would love to go to Syracuse," Howard-Dolson said. "Mainly because it's a good school and right in my backyard."

