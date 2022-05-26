Skip to main content

Class of 2024 In-State RB Enjoys Syracuse Visit

Dyrell Howard-Dolson goes in depth on his close look at the Orange.

Class of 2024 Buffalo (NY) Canisius High running back Dyrell Howard-Dolson has had a busy spring. He has visited schools such as West Virginia, Rutgers, Buffalo and others. On Wednesday, Howard-Dolson returned to Syracuse for another visit (he also visited in April). 

"Great," Howard-Dolson said of the visit. "By far the most fun I've had on a visit in a while. Tour, photo shoot, and talked to the coaches about Syracuse life. I would say the best part was the intro video and photo shoot simply because of the energy." 

Deon Maddox (Director of Player Development/Alumni Relations) and Khalil Ahmad (Director of High School Relations) showed those on the visit around campus and the facilities. 

"The messages were SUccess and focus on what you can control," Howard-Dolson said. "Be in the moment, mentally and physically. It was definitely different from other coaches at other places I've been. Overall, they are really great people and have the best interest for their players." 

The 6-0, 210 pounder also said he was impressed by Syracuse's facilities and enjoyed learning more about the history of the number 44. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Honestly, I would love to go to Syracuse," Howard-Dolson said. "Mainly because it's a good school and right in my backyard." 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Howard-Dolson
Recruiting

Class of 2024 In-State RB Enjoys Syracuse Visit

By Mike McAllisterjust now
Carlos Del Rio 4
Recruiting

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 40: Breaking Down Carlos Del Rio-Wilson to the Orange

By Mike McAllister23 hours ago
Duffus 2
Recruiting

Deandre Duffus Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

By Mike McAllisterMay 24, 2022
Carlos Del Rio 3
Recruiting

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson Discusses Syracuse Commitment

By Mike McAllisterMay 24, 2022
Carlos Del Rio 2
Recruiting

Syracuse Football's Quarterback Room Just Got More Interesting

By Mike McAllisterMay 24, 2022
Carlos Del Rio 1
Recruiting

Florida Transfer Quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson Commits to Syracuse

By Mike McAllisterMay 24, 2022
Tucker 7
Football

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 39: NFL Draft Prospects of Orange Football Players

By Mike McAllisterMay 24, 2022
Ducharme
Recruiting

Reid Ducharme Schedules Syracuse Basketball Official Visit

By Mike McAllisterMay 23, 2022