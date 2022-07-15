Skip to main content

Elijah Gertrude, Reid Ducharme Named to All EYBL Kansas City Teams

The Syracuse basketball recruiting targets had strong weekends in the Nike EYBL.

A pair of 2023 Syracuse basketball recruiting targets had strong weekends in the Nike EYBL in Kansas City last weekend and were named to All EYBL Kansas City teams. Shooting guard Reid Ducharme was named to the All EYBL Kansas City Third Team while combo guard Elijah Gertrude was named defensive MVP and to the All EYBL Kansas City First Team. 

Ducharme averaged 19.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game for BABC. Gertrude averaged 16.2 points on 50% shooting, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game for the City Rocks.

Gertrude was offered by Syracuse a few weeks ago and has seen his recruitment take off of late. Virginia and Kansas have extended scholarship opportunities recently as well. 

Ducharme officially visited Syracuse, Xavier and Penn State in June and is looking to decide before the start of his senior season. 

"I was able to workout with the players," Ducharme said after his Syracuse visit. "I did that both days. I had meetings with academic advisors. I looked at the Faulk school, that was pretty interesting. They have an NIL class that they just started, so I like that. Had meetings with coach. We went to coach Boeheim's house for a barbecue with the pool and lawn games and the players. That was fun." 

