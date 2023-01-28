Elijah Moore Gets Syracuse Off to Nice Start in 2024

Syracuse basketball landed a commitment from 2024 shooting guard Elijah Moore out of Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx (NY). Moore is one of the best shooters in the class and chose the Orange over other finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. It is the first commitment for Syracuse in the 2024 cycle.

Landing Moore was important for Syracuse, as the Orange has prioritized him for quite some time. He took an official visit last October and the staff had been in regular communication throughout his recruitment. Any time you land someone you prioritize it is a good thing, obviously. More than that, he helps build momentum for the rest of Syracuse's 2024 class.

This cycle has a chance to be an especially impactful one for Syracuse basketball. In addition to Moore, the Orange is also after five star guard Boogie Fland, four star forward Donnie Freeman, four star wing Jalil Bethea, four star wing Damarius Owens and four star guard Marcus Adams (though Adams could also be in the 2023 class). In fact, Inside The Loudhouse has reported that Adam Weitsman has offered NIL deals to Fland, Bethea and Adams. He also offered one to Moore, which Syracuse was able to land.

Syracuse's involvement in NIL, specifically from Weitsman, could be a game change for the Orange on the recruiting trail. It appears to have already helped land Moore. If Syracuse is also able to land some combination of Freeman, Fland, Bethea, Owens and Adams, it would be a very strong class.

Having Moore committed early also helps him try to convince other targets to join him in Central New York. Specifically, Fland is also from the New York City area, and they two could discuss bringing that NYC flavor to Syracuse.

Either way, Moore is a nice start to the class for the Orange and gives them a building block for what could be one of its better classes in recent memory.

