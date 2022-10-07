Elijah Moore Schedules Syracuse Basketball Official Visit

Class of 2024 Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes guard Elijah Moore will officially visit Syracuse basketball the weekend of October 14th, he tells All Syracuse. Moore is a 6-3 guard with an Orange offer and has visited previously.

"Just want to chill with the coaches and the team," Moore said. "Watch the game and have a good time with the people there."

Moore says he does not have any other officials currently scheduled, but is working on setting those up.

Syracuse offered Moore back in April, and Moore attended Elite Camp in August.

"The camp was fun," Moore said. "I learned more stuff with pick and roll, how to position my body better with handling the ball. Coach Griffin has a lot of confidence in me so playing on his team felt good. I felt I played pretty well and the coaches did also."

After the camp, he spent time speaking with the Orange coaching staff.

"It was a great experience," Moore said. "Talking to coach Boeheim was amazing. Just to be able to talk to him with my dad and learn about the school was really cool."

Being coached by the Syracuse staff also gave him a feel for what it would be like to play for them.

"It helps a lot," Moore said. "Being with them in person and growing that relationship is huge. They just told me they loved my game and they're excited to continue to build the relationship."

