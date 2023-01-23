Skip to main content

Elijah Moore Sets Commitment Date

The class of 2024 guard will pick between Alabama, Arkansas, Miami, Oklahoma State and Syracuse.

Priority Syracuse basketball recruiting target Elijah Moore has scheduled a commitment date. Moore, a class of 2024 shooting guard, will announce his decision on Saturday, January 28th. The 6-4 guard is down to Alabama, Arkansas, Miami, Oklahoma State and Syracuse. 

Moore has taken official visits to Oklahoma State and Syracuse. He is expected to be in attendance when the Orange faces North Carolina Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome along with fellow 2024 Syracuse guard target Boogie Fland.

"Coaches, atmosphere, people and playing style," Moore said regarding why Syracuse made his top five.

Moore is considered one of the best shooters and scorers in the 2024 recruiting class. When he visited in October, the Orange made a big impression.

"The visit was really fun," Moore said. "I enjoyed the time I spent with the coaches and players. They treated me with love and definitely had a lot of good parts to it. I had a couple meetings with people from the school. I saw the campus, ate breakfast with the coaches, watched the team practice. I went to their orange and white game. I definitely did a lot.

"The best part for me was being able to go to coach's house and have dinner with the team. Coach Boeheim is a legend and has done many things in the basketball world. Being able to have dinner in his house and play pool with the guys, laugh and joke was amazing. All of his pictures, frames and awards is one thing that really stood out."

