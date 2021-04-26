Elite 11 Philadelphia Standout Performers

The Elite 11 held its Philadelphia camp on Sunday, and there were several who impressed. Here were the standout performers from the event.

JACK CAPALDI - MALVERN PREP (PA) - CLASS OF 2022

They most eye opening performance of the day was from Jack Capaldi. Watching him display superb footwork, excellent balance, a tight spiral on his throws and pinpoint accuracy all day long was impressive. Capaldi has plenty of arm strength as well. He may be without an offer for now, but that will certainly change.

JADEN CRAIG - SETON HALL PREP (NJ) - CLASS OF 2022 (HARVARD COMMIT)

The Harvard pledge showed off his arm talent. Craig had one of the stronger arms at the event and looked extremely comfortable throwing on the run. While consistency with accuracy on intermediate and deep routes is an area he can work on, the talent and potential was clear. It was a very good day for Craig. Harvard has a good one.

STEVE ANGELI - BERGEN CATHOLIC (NJ) - CLASS OF 2022 (NOTRE DAME COMMIT)

The Irish pledge's talent was obvious from his first throw. He has the arm strength to make every throw, is accurate down the field and has an effortless delivery.

DEVIN KARGMAN - WOODROW WILSON HIGH (NJ) CLASS OF 2022

If there was an award for strongest arm, Kargman would have won it going away. On a very windy day, Kargman's accuracy was unaffected. Combine that with above average accuracy and solid footwork, and it is easy to see why schools like Maryland, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and West Virginia have extended offers.

DEVIN LEARY - TIMBER CREEK (NJ) - CLASS OF 2022 (ILLINOIS COMMIT)

The future Illini was very good on Sunday. Leary moves very well, throws with touch and accuracy, and had a strong enough arm to cut through the wind. Leary was very impressive.

BEAU PRIBULA - CENTRAL YORK (PA) - CLASS OF 2022 (PENN STATE COMMIT)

While he did not show the strongest arm at the event, few were as accurate as Pribula. He has a smooth delivery and has pinpoint ball placement on intermediate and deep routes.

CADIN OLSEN - ARMSTRONG HIGH (PA) - CLASS OF 2023

Going into his junior season, Olsen displayed a lot of potential. He has a fantastic frame at 6-4 and over 200 pounds. He also showed a strong arm with the ability to make difficult throws. He has already received interest from Penn State, Wisconsin, Princeton and Rutgers.

JAXON SMOLIK - DOWLING HIGH (IA) - CLASS OF 2023

Smolik plays high school ball in Iowa and made the trip out to Pennsylvania for the event to show off his skills. He stood out early with his quick, smooth delivery, above average arm strength and strong accuracy. He has received interest from Iowa and Iowa State.

BRAYLON KAMMRAD - LEWIS CENTRAL (IA) - CLASS OF 2023

Kammrad threw one of the best balls of the underclassmen. He moves well, has a strong enough arm to push the ball down the field, and was accurate on short and intermediate throws.

JACK GRUSSER - RAMAPO HIGH (NJ) - CLASS OF 2023

Grusser had one of the more compact deliveries at the event, and seemed to be putting minimal effort into his throws. Despite that, the ball flew out of his hands with strength behind the ball. He has potential as he continues to develop. He is receiving interest from Ivy League and FBS schools.

NOAH BRANNOCK - CALVERT HALL (MD) - CLASS OF 2023

Brannock was really good in drills where players were asked to make throws on the run. He was one of the more accurate passers in those drills and his footwork was superb as well.