Elite 2024 Prospect Caden Brown Recaps 'Fantastic' Syracuse Visit

One of the top players in the 2024 class regardless of position is Brooklyn (NY) Erasmus Hall defensive lineman/linebacker Caden Brown. Brown holds offers from Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia and others. He spent Friday at Syracuse and attended the win over Virginia.

"The Cuse visit was fantastic," Brown said. "Had an opportunity to take pictures with coach Babers and spoke with him and a lot of the coaching staff. I’m really starting to get a feel for who they are as a coaching staff. I was fortunate to have a bye week so I could come up to a game and watch them win. The atmosphere was great."

His discussions with head coach Dino Babers and other members of the staff were among the highlights of the trip.

"I spoke to a lot of coaches, but mainly coach Monroe, coach Ahmad and the d-line coach Achuff," Brown said. "I spoke to a few other coaches but to be honest I don’t remember everyone’s name. Me and Coach Babers and my dad meeting was personal but what I can say is he is very down to earth. He answered all my questions and was very transparent. I respect that.

Brown also enjoyed the game day atmosphere in the Dome.

"Well this wasn’t my first time in the Dome," Brown said. "I have came before with my parents. But this is the first time at the game as a recruit. So I paid close attention to the atmosphere. The crowd was great. And it was very loud. Not bad for a Friday night in Central New York. But I would like to see the upper stands with more people."

The talented 6-4, 215 pounder added that Syracuse is currently in his top five.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF