Syracuse Lands OT Enrique Cruz

Syracuse football remains hot on the recruiting trail. On Monday, Villa Park (Ill.) Willowbrook offensive tackle Enrique Cruz committed to Syracuse over Arizona, Arizona State, Louisville, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Utah, West Virginia, and others. Cruz is the 20th member of Syracuse's 2021 recruiting class and second from Illinois joining fellow offensive lineman Wes Hoeh.

Cruz is listed at 6-foot-6, 265 pounds. He is rated a four star prospect and the 202nd best player overall by 247Sports. Cruz is a three star prospect according to Rivals.

The highly regarded Cruz is Syracuse's fifth offensive lineman in the 2021 class. He joins Kalan Ellis, Austyn Kauhi, Wes Hoeh and Tyler Magnuson.

The news comes on the heels of Syracuse landing one of their top wide receiver targets in Umari Hatcher over the weekend. Now Syracuse gets one of its top offensive lineman targets and appear to be closing in on finalizing their class in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Syracuse was the first offer for Cruz, and the coaching staff stayed in constant contact from that point. They made sure he knew how big of a priority he was for their 2021 class. That paid dividends in the end.

In addition to a virtual visit of campus, Cruz took a walking visit in July. He was able to get a feel for the layout of the campus and see the outsides of buildings as well as football facilities.

Syracuse continues to target Oronde Gadsden and Will Wells as priorities in the 2021 class.