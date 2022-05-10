Eric King Schedules Official Visit to Syracuse

The Orange will host one of its top offensive line targets next month.

Syracuse football will host class of 2023 Jersey City (NJ) St. Peter's offensive lineman Eric King for an official visit in June, King announced on Twitter. King says he will be on campus June 24th through the 26th. King is a 6-3, 300 pound lineman who has an impressive offer list and is one of the best lineman in New Jersey and in the Northeast.

The Orange has prioritized King for quite a while, and he even took a visit in early March.

"We had a great time with the coaches and staff at the basketball game," King tweeted after his visit. "Thank you for the hospitality you showed us throughout the visit!"

In addition to Syracuse, King holds offers from Rutgers, Buffalo, Kent State, Liberty and Temple. He has not announced any other official visits at this time.

King is not the only Syracuse target that will be on campus next month. Quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers will visit the week before King's trip, along with Colorado offensive line commit Naquil Betrand.

June is expected to be a busy month on the recruiting trail for Syracuse. In addition to hosting prospects for official visits, the Orange has its lone on campus camp and will participate in satellite camps at other institutions.

