Syracuse Lands Long Snapper Ethan Stangle as Preferred Walk-On

Long snapper Ethan Stangle has committed to Syracuse as a preferred walk-on, he announced on Sunday. Stangle is rated the 43rd best long snapper in the 2022 recruiting cycle by Kohl's Professional Camps. Stangle plays for John Carroll High in Maryland and is listed at 6-1, 220 pounds.

"First I would like to thank God for all of the blessings he has given me and my family in my life," Stangle said in a Twitter post. "I would like to thank my parents for this crazy ride this past year they have taken me through and all the support they have given me and helped me to make this life changing decision. Thank you to my dad for every day catching snaps and helping me to become the snapper I have become. Thank you to my mom for pushing me to work harder and always being there for me in the ups and downs in this process. Thank you to all of my coaches in my time at John Carroll for helping me in my high school career, especially thank you to my head coach Ken Brinkman and Jake Hughes. And to all of the other coaches I have had in my time here at John Carroll thank you for pushing me to become a better version of myself whether it was on or off the field.

"And to Adam Tanalski who made me become a better snapper since I met him last year and has helped me through this whole process. And to his lead snapping training Travis for helping me become a better snapper and a great mentor to me. To my HLS boys, a group of my best friends thank you for pushing me and creating a bond that will never fade. WIthout further to say, I am proud to say I am committed to Syracuse University. Thank you to coach Ligashesky and the rest of the staff for the tremendous opportunity. The real work starts now! Go Orange!"

He visited Syracuse in October to watch the Orange beat Boston College.

"I loved the place," Stangle said. "Great environment and atmosphere. Got to tour facilities and go on the field and see it all. It was awesome."

Syracuse's starting long snapper is Aaron Bolinsky, who announced that he will return for the 2022 season. After next season, however, Bolinsky will have exhausted his collegiate eligibility. Therefore, the Orange bringing someone in who can learn under Bolinsky for a year before potentially taking over makes perfect sense.

Special teams had been a staple at Syracuse under Dino Babers. The Orange ranked among the best in the country in special teams efficiency each season. However, special teams took a giant step backwards during the 2021 campaign. That is why, during the short offseason to date, Syracuse has addressed that weakness in a variety of ways.

First, Syracuse signed a special teams coordinator in Bob Ligashesky, a position that was not on the 2021 staff. Ligashesky has more than a decade of experience coaching special teams. He was able to convince former Lou Groza Award winning back kicker to return to the Orange in 2022. Syracuse also signed an Australian punter during National Signing Day.