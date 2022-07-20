Evaluation: Jayden Bass

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Syracuse football landed a commitment from 2023 offensive lineman Jayden Bass on Tuesday. Here is what the Orange is getting in the 6-6, 300 pounder.

Strengths

Length, mobility, versatility. That is what Jayden Bass brings to the table. At 6-6 with long arms, he has an ideal frame for an offensive tackle at the collegiate level. Despite that size and weighing nearly 300 pounds, Bass has the potential to add more weight to his frame if needed. On film, Bass shows excellent mobility. He gets out of his stance quickly, can easily get to the second level, leads screens out in space and can pull on stretch runs to the opposite side. That mobility and length, combined with his willingness to play to the echo of the whistle, provides positional versatility as well. While Bass primarily plays tackle in high school and that is where Syracuse had him when he earned an offer at camp, Bass has also spent time at guard and center at various camps. He looked natural snapping the football and his ability to pull could make him an intriguing, athletic guard.

Developmental Opportunities

There are certainly things Bass can work on either prior to getting to Syracuse or after he arrives with coaching from offensive line coach Mike Schmidt. Pad level/leverage is a big one. There are times when he stays low and drives through an opposing defender, but also times when he gets too upright. Against better competition, that can put Bass in a vulnerable position. In addition, as is the case with nearly all high school offensive line prospects, Bass can refine things within his technique such as hand placement and footwork. On film, he often drives defenders to the ground. It is hard to tell, however, if that is due to superb strength or if the level of competition does not challenge is such that he easily dominates in that aspect of the game.

Overall

This is a nice get for Syracuse. A quality offensive line prospect with a lot of desirable traits. Offensive line coach Mike Schmidt knows what he is looking for in prospects, and saw a lot of tools to work with in Jayden Bass.