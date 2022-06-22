Evaluation: What Syracuse is Getting in Zyian Moultrie-Goddard

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Syracuse football added a big commitment in 2023 linebacker Zyian Moultrie-Goddard on Wednesday. What is the Orange getting? We break it down below.

Player: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-2, 240 lbs.

School: Iona Prep (NY)

Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Rutgers, Tennessee, West Virginia

Scouting Report: Moultrie-Goddard has a great frame and moves extremely well for his size. He shows good instinct when diagnosing a running play, has enough speed to get to the outside on stretch plays and has power when he arrives at a ball carrier. Because of his size and instincts, he has positional versatility to play any of the three linebacker positions at Syracuse. That said, he may fit best in the middle, but that will be determined once he arrives.

In his highlight film, Moultrie-Goddard makes plays as a running back, showing off his athleticism. In addition, he plays with great energy and motor, which could help him make an impact on special teams early in his career.

Upside: With his frame and abilities, Moultrie-Goddard has the potential to be a multi-year starter at Syracuse. At which position remains to be seen. He has a similar stature to Marlowe Wax but may project better to the middle. In addition, it is hard to glean much in terms of his coverage abilities from the highlight tape so we would like to see more of that. Either way, this is a really nice get for Syracuse. A quality frame, strong athleticism and skill set, as well as an in-state player.