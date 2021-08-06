Expert Analysis: What Syracuse is Getting in OL Joe Cruz

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

What is Syracuse getting in new offensive line commit Joe Cruz, who pulled the trigger on Thursday? We spoke to SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. to find out.

"Not a small human being," Garcia Jr. said. "Just go to the frame, the measureables. 6-6, 275 or so, that's the first thing that absolutely stands out. Then you put the tape in, and you see him working both ways. Playing left tackle, playing all up and down the defensive line for his high school. Those are some traits you really want to see because it means he's in shape, it means he can handle a bigger load than the typical high school offensive lineman. When you get into the tackle works specifically, Cruz has a lot to like. First of all, at 6-6, you always think, 'is he vulnerable in the leverage department?' Can he play at a lower plane? This kid actually does. He gets pretty low given his height. He can do so on the move as well. Something you probably wouldn't expect when you hear the immense size that he brings to the table.

"We see him pulling a lot. We see him as a reach blocker a lot. On the move quite a bit in the run game. Those are very positive things and that translates over to his effectiveness as a pocket collapser on the defensive line. Where I do think he has room to improve is where I go with most of my high school offensive line evaluations, is pass protection. He's got the wide base, he's got the long arm to combat different types of pass rushers, but he doesn't have the reps. He doesn't have the technique there quite yet. That kick slide still has some room for improvement. That's an area of focus as a senior. Then when gets to Syracuse, my goodness, they'll focus on that plenty and they'll put some weight on his bones as well. This is ideal for the offensive line, really the offensive tackle position. That 6-6 frame, built it out to 305, no problem at the ACC level and all of a sudden, you're hitting the ground running."