Kyle Filipowski Has Busy June Visit Schedule

Kyle Filipowski is one of the best forwards in the 2022 recruiting class, and is slated to visit several schools next month. The schedule starts with an official to Syracuse and ends with one to Duke with three other officials and two unofficials mixed in. Here is a look at his schedule, as confirmed by Filipowski.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

June 5-6: Official visit to Syracuse.

June 12-13: Official visit to Ohio State.

June 15-16: Official visit to Indiana.

June 17-18: Official visit to Iowa.

June 19: Unofficial visit to Northwestern.

June 24: Unofficial visit to Connecticut.

June 28-29: Official visit to Duke.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Duke is the only school on the list that has not yet offered Filipowski.

On the official visit to Central New York, the 6-11 forward is hoping to get a feel for what Syracuse basketball is all about and what it's like to be a student-athlete at the university.

"Hopefully everything," Filipowski said. "Obviously I am planning on seeing the basketball facilities and all and the academic business building on campus. Housing as well."

When he was offered, Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim left quite the impression on Filipowski.

"Man I was blown away," Filipowski said. "When I saw coach Boeheim’s face on the screen I was trying to play it off cool without freaking out. And then having the conversation I did with him where he told me how rare of a talent I am and how he thinks I’m one of the top players in the country, really meant something special to me."