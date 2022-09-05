Florida Commit Will Norman Discusses Syracuse Visit

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Syracuse football had two SEC commits in attendance when the Orange knocked off Louisville 31-7 inside the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday night. One of those players was New Jersey native and elite defensive line prospect Will Norman who is playing at IMG Academy. He is currently committed to Florida.

"Just went to the game to see the New Jersey guys balling on that big stage," Norman said. "Playing early means a lot to me so I wanted to pay my respect to those at Syracuse doing the same from similar backgrounds."

Norman committed to Florida last month over several other power five programs. He says the Orange staff has been in contact over the last year, though he does not have an official offer. He did say, however, that the message from the Orange coaches was that they planned to increase communication moving forward.

The recruits in attendance Saturday night, including Norman, sat near the student section and took in the game day atmosphere. Norman left impressed.

"With the program as a while, I can see them being competitive in the ACC for a good year or two if they keep in this direction," Norman said. "The atmosphere was also surprisingly awesome. Loved the energy and enthusiasm throughout the whole game from the supporters."

2023 DL Will Norman with Syracuse's Duce Chestnut and Alijah Clark

In addition, Norman said players from New Jersey on the Syracuse roster are representing well and he is looking forward to seeing them continue to evolve.

Will Norman be back for an official visit this fall?

"Not sure," Norman said.