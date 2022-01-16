Francois Nolton is Big Recruiting Win for Syracuse Football

When Syracuse signed 13 players during the early signing period, the class was missing something. There were 13 solid recruits. Players with potential, other power five offers, good prospects who seem to fit the Orange's system. What that group did not have was the headliner. The prospect that makes you go, "wow, how did Syracuse get THAT guy?" The one that creates buzz.

Francois Nolton is that guy.

Nolton was an All-American Bowl participant. The All-American Bowl is one of the most prestigious high school all-star events in the country. Elite recruits are invited to and participate in that game. There were clips on social media of Nolton beating elite offensive tackles in one on ones at All-American Bowl practice, tackles committed to SEC schools.

The All-American Bowl came calling because Nolton is one of the best pass rushers in the 2022 recruiting cycle. He racked up 25 sacks during his senior season playing in Florida, one of the most talent rich states in the country.

Nolton was committed to Florida for a long time before Dan Mullen and staff was fired. His offer list is extremely impressive, with scholarship opportunities from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC among many others.

Buzz worthy indeed.

Nolton has tremendous length at around 6-5 and has a ready for college body at 250 pounds according to his hudl page. Take that frame with an explosive first step and tremendous instincts, and you have an elite prospect. Someone who can impact the game along the defensive line for the next four years.

Even better for Syracuse, Nolton is enrolling later this month. He will participate in spring football and the summer conditioning program. Given that three starters from last season's defensive line all exhausted their eligibility, there is every opportunity for Nolton to earn playing time right away.

This is a huge recruiting win for Syracuse and provides the headliner to its 2022 class.

