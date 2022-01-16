Francois Nolton Jr. Commits to Syracuse

The All-American Bowl defensive end is one of the best pass rushers in the 2022 class.

Class of 2022 Miami (FL) Edison defensive end Francois Nolton has committed to Syracuse during his official visit. Nolton, who is listed at 6-5, 250 pounds on his hudl page, announced the decision on social media Saturday. Nolton, an All-American Bowl participant (one of the most prestigious high school all-star events in the country), is one of the top pass rushers in his recruiting cycle. He will enroll later this month and participate in spring football for the Orange.

Nolton is a former Florida Gators commit who reopened his recruitment when Dan Mullen and staff were let go. He also holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and many others.

During his senior season at Edison High, Francois accumulated 80 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 25 sacks.

Syracuse has lost all three starters from the defensive line, so there is immediate playing time available. A prospect of Nolton's, especially with the ability to participate in spring ball and spend the offseason in the strength and conditioning program, will have an opportunity to make an immediate impact during the 2022 season.

Nolton's lead recruiter at Syracuse was assistant Nick Monroe. Monroe was actually the first coach to offer Nolton back when he was a freshman. Years later, Nolton gives Monroe and the Orange a verbal commitment. Prior to the visit, Nolton told All Syracuse.com that he has a strong relationship with his primary recruiter.

Nolton is the 14th high school prospect in Syracuse's 2022 class and third defensive lineman. The Orange also has three commitments from the transfer portal.

