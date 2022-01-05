All-American Bowl Defensive End Francois Nolton Sets Syracuse Official Visit

The former Florida Gators commit is one of the best pass rushers in the 2022 recruiting class.

Syracuse football will host one of the best pass rushers in the 2022 class for an official visit the weekend of January 14th. Miami (FL) Edison defensive end Francois Nolton tells AllSyracuse.com says he take the trip to get a closer look at the Orange.

Nolton is participating in All-American Bowl practice this week, with the game set to air at noon on Saturday, January 8th on NBC. Nolton is a former Florida Gators commit who reopened his recruitment when Dan Mullen and staff were let go. He also holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and others.

During his senior season at Edison, Francois accumulated 80 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 25 sacks. His primary recruiter at Syracuse is Nick Monroe.

"Coach Monroe, our relationship is great," Nolton said.

Syracuse was the first school to offer Nolton, which came after his freshman season. Now he is playing in the All-American Bowl and is one of the best at his position in his class.

The All-American Bowl comprises of 100 high school seniors across the country and is one of the most prestigious high school all-star events. Francois is also one of five finalists for the Anthony Munoz Lineman of the Year award at the All-American Bowl.

Nolton says Oklahoma and Louisville are two other schools he is considering taking official visits to this month. He is listed at 6-5, 252 pounds on his hudl page.