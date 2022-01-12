Coming Full Circle: Dan Villari Discusses Committing to 'Dream School' Syracuse

Syracuse's new quarterback commit, Dan Villari, will have played for two power five schools in college once he participates in his first game for the Orange. Villari signed with Big Ten power Michigan out of high school and is now transferring to Syracuse. Not a bad gig.

It was not, however, always easy for Villari. Playing in Long Island, he was often overlooked as a high school prospect as are many recruits in the area due to location as much as anything. His film was available and sent to many coaches across the country. Looking back at the film, it is hard to imagine he struggled to receive offers and opportunities. But struggle he did. Until after a stellar senior season in which he threw for over 1,300 yards, ran for more than 1,500 more and had 38 total touchdowns.

Late in the 2020 recruiting cycle, schools finally started to come around. An offer from Michigan came right before the early National Signing Day and he inked with the Wolverines.

"It was really rough trying to get my name out there," Villari said. "I felt like I was slept on by a lot of schools. Even Syracuse told me they wished they recruited me in high school. It was tough. Thank God Michigan jumped on me. It's kind of crazy how things happen, how things work. It wasn't fun. My dream has always been to play division one football. Really late after the state championship, I started to get looks from a lot of schools I wanted to get looks from."

Villari spent two years at Michigan, but played sparingly. Despite that and feeling the need to look for a better opportunity, he believes his time with the Wolverines will prove beneficial in the long run.

"I love it there," Villari said. "Love everything about Michigan. I just felt like I wasn't getting an opportunity and I felt like it was time go. Two years of experience, I learned a lot of about football. How things work in college football. My experiences playing, just knowing the game, I think I learned a lot these two years. I'm going to take my experiences with me. Just a lot of lessons."

While a high school recruit, despite the struggle to gain the attention of college coaches, there was one school that was always on his mind. Syracuse.

"It's unbelievable," Villari said. "It's crazy how everything comes full circle. When I was in ninth grade, I used to train with my quarterbacks coach. He used to say to me, 'where do you want to go? What's your dream?' I would say, 'I want to play at Syracuse.' He would tell me, 'you're going to play at Syracuse. You're going to play there. Just keep believing.' From day one we were always saying Syracuse, Syracuse, Syracuse. I want to play for them. That really was my dream school. Kind of amazing how this happened.

"I think being in New York, being home. Syracuse was really the closest big time power five football school. I always loved watching them. I loved Eric Dungey. I feel like I'm similar to him in a lot of ways. I was just always in love with that school."

On January 6, 2022, Villari entered the transfer portal. One day later, that school that was on his mind in high school, his dream school, came calling with an offer. Just a few days alter he jumped on it.

"Syracuse was really the school to show a lot of interest in me," Villari said. "I think that was the main attraction was how much they wanted me. It's always been my dream school, actually, and in high school they didn't recruit me. Now they have a new coaching staff which I love. I think they got some stuff cooking over there. I just figure it's a great situation."

New quarterbacks coach Jason Beck was the lead for Syracuse in Villari's recruitment. The two bonded quickly, and Beck gave Villari a very simple message about joining the Orange.

"Basically he told me that he wants me to compete right away," Villari said. "All I was promised was that I'm going to have an opportunity to compete for the job. That's all that matters at the end of the day."

After a quick portal recruitment, Villari is set to enroll at Syracuse later this month to begin his career with the Orange. First he will visit the weekend of January 21st and enroll subsequently. While the visit will be fun, the hard work is right around the corner. The work is something to which Villari looks forward in order to achieve his lofty goals.

"Syracuse fans can expect the hardest worker on the team," Villari said. "I want the highest expectations for myself. I want to win an ACC Championship."

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF