SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Syracuse Adds Oronde Gadsden to 2021 Class

All Orange Staff

Syracuse's class of 2021 now has 21 players. Wide receiver prospect Oronde Gadsden, who plays for American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale (Fla.), announced his commitment to the Orange Monday evening. He also held offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Baylor, Buffalo, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Florida International, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Penn State, Southern Miss, Toledo, UAB and West Virginia. 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Gadsden becomes the third wide receiver in Syracuse's 2021 class, joining Kendall Long and Umari Hatcher. Gadsden gives Syracuse another receiver with length, standing at 6-foot-4. Both Long and Hatcher are listed at 6-foot-3. 

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers likes wide receivers who can make plays in traffic, stretch the field, and can go up and get the ball at its highest point down field. Each of Syracuse's 2021 haul fits that mold. They have frames to add weight, superb length and should be threats against smaller corners in red zone situations. 

Gadsden had 21 receptions for 428 yards and six touchdowns during his junior season according to MaxPreps. His father of the same name played six seasons for the Miami Dolphins. He finished his NFL career with 227 catches for 3,252 and 22 touchdowns.  

The talented Gadsden is rated a three star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. He is ranked the 173rd best wide receiver in the 2021 class by 247Sports and the 143rd best by ESPN. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'We Shot Ourselves in the Foot': Dino Babers Recaps Syracuse Loss to UNC

Opening the 2020 college football season on the road against twenty-one point favorite North Carolina would brace any fan-base for convincing defeat. But three quarters in, this was anybody’s game. Syracuse Orange head football coach Dino Babers on the loss: "We shot ourselves in the foot."

Jacob Payne

Syracuse Women’s Basketball Newest Additions

A combined 12 new players have been recruited to play for Syracuse for the upcoming seasons.

Steven Shoemaker

Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Welcomes Class of 2022 Commit Vinnie Trujillo

Trujillo is a defensive midfielder who plays for the Annapolis Hawks and hails from Washington D.C.

Samantha Croston

Peel It Back Podcast: Episode 1

Listen to Tawny Davis and Maya Lockett talk about everything to do with Syracuse sports

Tawny Davis

Jonathan on Syracuse Defense: 'We Just Need to Finish the Game'

Jonathan says the Syracuse defense needs to "finish the game."

All Orange Staff

Missed Opportunities Cost Syracuse at North Carolina

Missed opportunities cost the Orange in season opening upset bid.

Jacob Payne

Babers on UNC Loss: 'We've Got to be Able to Execute'

Syracuse Orange head football coach Dino Babers says he's pleased with his defense, but missed opportunities on offense hurt in their 31-6 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Jacob Payne

Chris Bleich Denied Transfer Waiver by NCAA

The Syracuse offensive lineman will have to sit out the 2020 season.

All Orange Staff

Players to Watch For: Scouting North Carolina

Syracuse Orange football players take you inside the film room as they break down what they feel are the key match-ups in the season opener against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Jacob Payne

Enrique Cruz Discusses Commitment to Syracuse Football

One of the top prospects to commit to Syracuse over the last decade, Enrique Cruz, talks about the decision.

Talha Rao

by

John Garcia Jr.