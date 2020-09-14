Syracuse Adds Oronde Gadsden to 2021 Class

Syracuse's class of 2021 now has 21 players. Wide receiver prospect Oronde Gadsden, who plays for American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale (Fla.), announced his commitment to the Orange Monday evening. He also held offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Baylor, Buffalo, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Florida International, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Penn State, Southern Miss, Toledo, UAB and West Virginia.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Gadsden becomes the third wide receiver in Syracuse's 2021 class, joining Kendall Long and Umari Hatcher. Gadsden gives Syracuse another receiver with length, standing at 6-foot-4. Both Long and Hatcher are listed at 6-foot-3.

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers likes wide receivers who can make plays in traffic, stretch the field, and can go up and get the ball at its highest point down field. Each of Syracuse's 2021 haul fits that mold. They have frames to add weight, superb length and should be threats against smaller corners in red zone situations.

Gadsden had 21 receptions for 428 yards and six touchdowns during his junior season according to MaxPreps. His father of the same name played six seasons for the Miami Dolphins. He finished his NFL career with 227 catches for 3,252 and 22 touchdowns.

The talented Gadsden is rated a three star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. He is ranked the 173rd best wide receiver in the 2021 class by 247Sports and the 143rd best by ESPN.