Breaking Down Three Underrated Syracuse Commits

Syracuse football's 2021 recruiting class is nearly complete with 21 players. There are lot of players to like in the class, but three in particular seem to be under appreciated nationally. SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. helped us break down why they are good fits for the Orange.

RB JOSH HOUGH

"The reigning Freak of the Week for us at SI All-American," Garcia said. "For those who haven't checked it out, it's basically a kid that makes you do a double take. Whether it comes to his performance or his numbers or a combination of the two, for us it was really an easy call once I saw Mike's tweet, which I think was either Friday or Saturday. I think I quoted you and just said 'wtf' because he averaged better than 60 yards per carry. He was only tackled in bounds once over four carries...

"I think that's what I like about Josh. He's a big kid. 6-2, 6-3, 230 pounds, there's a bit of an old school vibe to him. Syracuse has done really well with smaller backs or balanced backs. I think Josh provides a true change of pace. Let me tell you, his straight line speed is pretty good for a guy his size."

More in the video at the top of the page.

TE LANDON MORRIS

"We're big fans of Landon," Garcia Jr. said. "Really when we decided to rank 14 different positions, we created the h-tight end spot with him in mind. Guys who are not necessarily old school tight ends, but guys who can do two or three different things and still occupy some of the classic tight end traits as well.

"First of all, you've got to go with the size. 6-5, above 220 right now, which is where you want your high school tight end prospects. Then when you get into his skill set, that's where we get excited. In high school there in Illinois, Landon is detached most of the time. So basically, a jumbo wide receiver. Think of your Jamal Custis'. Your big, wide receiver one, get him the ball down the field kind of guy.

"The h-tight end ranking, we think he's got the physical traits to move around even more. Whether it's sometimes lining up attached to the line of scrimmage, maybe a wing, maybe a full back at the goal line or multiple tight end scenario. The h-back is truly the swiss army knives of tight ends. Typically these guys are comfortable one on one running routes even though they're so big."

More in the video at the top of the page.

DT JAELIN MOSS

"When you're running a 3-3-5, you need versatility. We kind of just talked about it with the tight end. But on the defensive front, you want a guy who can maybe play the five technique, which is your typical defensive end there. But maybe if he's got the frame, can bulk up into that zero or one technique. That would be your nose guard. Your tone setter in the middle of that front.

"Here, you see a little of both. You don't need a ton of imagination to see him using his strength at the point of attack. In my notes here, I have strength and effort. And when you're talking about linemen, those are some of the notes you want to see on the list. Now is this the most explosive defensive lineman we've evaluated? No. Is this the longest pass rusher we've evaluated? No. But there is true strength here at the point of attack, which translates to any defensive line position."

More in the video at the top of the page.