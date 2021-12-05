Garrison Madden Surprised by Academics on Syracuse Official Visit

Garrison Madden is one of the fastest and most athletic linebackers in the south in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Madden, who stars at Dutchtown High in Georgia, took an official visit to Syracuse over the weekend. One aspect of the visit took him by surprise.

"I got to see what they had to offer academically," Madden said. "That was very intriguing to me. I want to major in exercise science and they have a really good program for that. It was surprising to me how good of an academic school they are. I've heard of Syracuse from an athletic standpoint, but from an academic standpoint I didn't know they had that much to offer. That was a very outstanding part of the visit. I got to hang around the players a little bit. It was a good atmosphere. I got to talk to the coaches. It was a welcoming environment."

The 6-2 backer enjoyed getting to know the Syracuse coaches on the visit.

"I talked to coach White and coach Achuff," Madden said. "Coach Babers of course. They said I'd be a good fit for the defense with my speed and my range. I'd be a really good fit for the defense."

Madden also enjoyed getting insight into the program from the current players.

"Stefon Thompson (was my player host)," Madden said. "It was good. They gave me the inside scoop of how things are operating. Surprisingly, none of them had bad things to say. That was a good sign."

During the visit, Madden also got a closer look at the facilities and campus.

"The facilities were very historic," Madden said. "I didn't know the academics are not front from each other. Everything is in a square so that's convenient. The facilities are close to the dorms so that's also convenient. Pretty easy to get around."

What did the visit do for Madden's interest in the Orange?

"Syracuse had a good impression on me," Madden said. "I can say that."

Madden has an official visit to South Florida on Monday through Wednesday. From there, he plans to take a step back and see how he feels at that point. He added he would like to sign during the early period, but is not married to that.