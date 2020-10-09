SI.com
All Syracuse
Griffiths Excited About Syracuse Offer

Michael McAllister

Syracuse basketball recently extended an offer to one of the most intriguing prospects in the northeast in the 2023 recruiting class. Gavin Griffiths stars for Kingswood Oxford High School and Team Spartans AAU. The offer came as a surprise to the 6-7 guard. 

"I was actually at school during a free period and my AAU coach, coach Joe (Chatman) texted me and said 'call me now,'" Griffiths said. "So I didn't really know what to expect, because a lot of times when he has me call he's upset with me because I missed practice or something. I wasn't expecting the offer. I was super surprised. 

"I actually was like 'are you for real?' Because I didn't believe it at first. I was super excited." 

Syracuse basketball is a brand with national power, and that was not lost on Griffiths after picking up the offer. 

"Just that Syracuse is such a high level in the ACC conference," Griffiths said. "I see them on TV all the time. I always knew I could play at that level, but just getting the offer, it was a little different than the other offers I've gotten." 

Griffiths is still learning the intricacies of the Syracuse program. That said, he has a base knowledge of the Orange and feels he would be a good fit. 

"Obviously when you think about Syracuse, you think about the 2-3 zone. I kind of fit their prototypical player. A long, athletic guard that you can put anywhere in the 2-3 zone. That was my first impression when I thought about it. Then they always have a lot of good shooters too. I'm a pretty good shooter too.

"I've never played for a team that primarily played zone. Like I said, I'm long armed and athletic. So I think I can fit in there pretty well with a little bit of coaching. I would be excited to play that at the next level."

Griffiths may be a new name to many on the recruiting trail, but when you watch his highlights, it is easy to see why Syracuse jumped in early. 

"A lot of people aren't very familiar with me at all," Griffiths said. "I'm about 6-7. I primarily play the two for my AAU team, but when I play in high school I play one through four. I shoot really well, I jump pretty well, I can get up and down the court pretty well. I like to push the pace and I'm primarily a scorer."

Griffiths also has offers from UMass and Siena.

