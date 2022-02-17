Syracuse One of the Top Schools for 2023 DL Gensley Auguste

Class of 2023 West Orange (N.J.) High defensive lineman Gensley Auguste was offered by Syracuse in December. That offer came right after his first, which was from Maryland, was a memorable moment for the 6-6, 260-pounder.

"I was super excited," Auguste said. "A couple days prior to that I got my first division one offer from Maryland. So when I got it, I was like 'let's go.' I was super excited because I knew Syracuse is a good school for my education and a good school for football. Just super excited to have this opportunity from Syracuse."

In addition to Syracuse, Auguste also holds offers from Maryland, Virginia Tech, Kent State, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Marshall, UConn and others. Since he picked up the one from the Orange, he has been in contact with assistant Nick Monroe.

"Ever since he's offered, he's been in touch with me," Auguste said. "He's always been in touch with with me ever since he offered me. He texts me, asks me how I'm doing, shows me what the players are doing right now with workouts in the morning. Coach Monroe is a good guy. We like to talk about other things too, like how the Super Bowl went down. He's just a cool guy to be around. I could see myself around him on a daily basis."

With the offer and constant communication, Auguste thinks highly of the Orange at this stage in his recruitment.

"Syracuse is one of my top schools," Auguste said. "It's a good school for education and also because they're one of the best schools that's recruited me right now. So they're definitely up there."

Auguste will on the Syracuse campus March 5th for Junior Day, and wants to get a closer look at the program to see if it's the right fit.

"What they do on a daily basis," Auguste said. "The facilities, what they go through every day. Meet the coaches. Meet my position coach."

Syracuse is not the only school recruiting the talented defensive lineman hard.

"UConn, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Rutgers," Auguste said. "I only have Syracuse scheduled right now, but I have other visits I've talked to coaches about. Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, UConn and Maryland."

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF