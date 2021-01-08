Get to Know Syracuse DB Signee Malcolm Folk

Insight into what Folk is like off the field.

Defensive back Malcolm Folk is one of Syracuse's more underrated prospects in its 2021 class. We signed with the Orange over offers from Army, Buffalo, Northwestern and several others. The Keystone State native starred for Episcopal Academy and is listed at 6-1, 191 pounds.

What is Shrader like off of the field? We asked him 10 questions to find out.

1. Favorite Food?

Folk: Cheeseburgers.

2. XBox, PlayStation or Nintendo Switch and what’s your favorite game?

Folk: XBox, and definitely Madden 21.

3. Favorite Sport Other Than Football?

Folk: Basketball

4. Favorite NBA, WNBA, and/or NFL team?

Folk: Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Sparks, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

5. Favorite Non-Sports Related Hobby?

Folk: Playing video games.

6. Favorite Athlete of All Time

Folk: Sean Taylor.

7. If you could have dinner with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be and why?

Folk: Kobe Bryant, because I would be able to pick his brain about what it takes to be an elite competitor and player.

8. Pre-game Music Selection?

Folk: Hip Hop or Rap (Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Polo G).

9. What is your hidden talent?

Folk: I can play various musical instruments including saxophone, drums and guitar.

10. Favorite Movie?

Folk: Remember the Titans

Folk is one of several players enrolling early at Syracuse and should arrive on campus later this month. With the loss of Trill Williams and Andre Cisco, he will have an opportunity to earn playing time as a true freshman.

More coverage of Malcolm Folk and what Syracuse is getting in the talented safety.

SYRACUSE SIGNING DAY EVALUATION: MALCOLM FOLK