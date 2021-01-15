Get to Know Syracuse DL Signee Terry Lockett

Insight into what Lockett is like off the field.

Defensive lineman Terry Lockett was the first player to commit to Syracuse in their 2021 recruiting class. He chose the Orange over offers from Michigan and Buffalo among others.

What is Lockett like off of the field? We asked him 10 questions to find out.

1. Favorite Food?

Lockett: Chinese food (orange chicken, shrimp lomien).

2. XBox, PlayStation or Nintendo Switch and what’s your favorite game?

Lockett: XBox. Favorite game is Madden 21.

3. Favorite Sport Other Than Football?

Lockett: Basketball

4. Favorite NBA and/or NFL team?

Lockett: Cleveland Cavaliers. Seattle Seahawks.

5. Favorite Non-Sports Related Hobby?

Lockett: I love fishing.

6. Favorite Athlete of All Time

Lockett: Aaron Donald.

7. If you could have dinner with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be and why?

Lockett: Aaron Donald because I can learn and absorb so much from him especially us being the same size and playing the same position.

8. Pre-game Music Selection?

Lockett: Rap (Lil Durk, G Herbo, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Pop Smoke, Sheff G, Sleep Hallow, Coach DaGhost, etc.)

9. What is your hidden talent?

Lockett: I can sing. Not really. I think I could but I can't.

10. Favorite Movie?

Lockett: Paid in Full

Lockett is one of several early enrollees joining the program for the spring semester. Syracuse University pushed the start of classes back to February 3rd, which has delayed the arrival of incoming players a bit. Lockett says his plan is to arrive on February 1st. At least one current player, Chris Bleich, is back on campus according to a tweet he posted on January 13th.