Greg Delaine Discusses Signing With Syracuse

Syracuse football got some good news on National Signing Day. Class of 2022 Fort Myers (FL) High cornerback Greg Delaine flipped from Georgia Tech and signed with the Orange. All Syracuse caught up with Delaine after his announcement to find out how it went down.

"When I visited the school, I really liked the campus," Delaine said. "I most definitely liked the coaches. I loved the head coach, I loved coach West, I loved everybody on the team, honestly.

"I contacted them. When Georgia Tech wasn't hitting me back, I contacted Syracuse. I contacted coach West and he picked up. That was a blessing that he picked up because if he hadn't picked up I don't think I'd be committing to Syracuse."

Once he got back in touch with Syracuse, it was a reminder of the strong bond he developed with the coaching staff previously. That led to the Orange earning his signature on signing day.

"To be honest it's the relationships I have with the coaches at Syracuse," Delaine said. "Other schools I visited, trust me, they were good coaches. All of the schools I went to, they were great coaches. But there was something about Syracuse that had something about them that made me just love it."

What can Syracuse fans expect from the Fort Myers High standout when he arrives on campus?

"Man we're going to turn up," Delaine said. "I'm going to try my best to get out there on the field as quick as possible, for sure. I'm all good about preparation and everything. So I should be prepared and I should be turning 'em up in the next couple of years."