Greg Delaine Flips From Georgia Tech, Signs With Syracuse

The Orange picks up one of the most talented cornerbacks in Florida in the 2022 class.

Class of 2022 Fort Myers (FL) High cornerback Greg Delaine has flipped his commitment and signed with Syracuse. Delaine had been committed to Georgia Tech since October, but did not sign with the Yellow Jackets during the early period. Now he has signed with the Orange during the traditional signing day.

RELATED: GREG DELAINE NATIONAL SIGNING DAY PROFILE & EVALUATION

Delaine is 16th high school prospect in Syracuse's 2022 recruiting class. The Orange signed 13 players in December, added a commitment from high profile defensive end Francois Nolton, who subsequently enrolled, in January and picked up a verbal from in-state defensive lineman Kevin Jobity earlier this week.

In addition to Syracuse and Georgia Tech, Delaine also held offers from Iowa State, Louisville, Mississippi State, Central Florida, Utah and Wake Forest. He took official visits to Iowa State, Georgia Tech and Syracuse prior to picking the Yellow Jackets. His visit to Syracuse took place last June.

During his senior season, Delaine compiled 75 tackles and five interceptions defensively. Two of those five interceptions were returned for touchdowns. He also played wide receiver at Fort Myers High, making 28 catches for 676 yards and three scores.

Syracuse was a fixture in Delaine's recruitment last spring and summer. He was attracted to the Orange due to Syracuse's recent success of putting defensive backs into the NFL. Now he joins a talented secondary with eyes on accomplishing the same goal.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF