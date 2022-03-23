Hasson Manning Excited For Syracuse Visit

The Orange will host two of the top DBs in the Northeast in the 2023 cycle.

Syracuse football is set to host one of the top defensive backs in the Northeast in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Jersey City (NJ) Hudson Catholic safety Hasson Manning will take the trip to Central New York to get a closer look at the Orange program this weekend. Manning says he is excited about the trip.

"I want to see how the place looks," Manning said. "How diverse it is. See if the coaches are coaching and, most importantly, the unity with everyone. Like if they respect each other, etc."

Manning was offered by Syracuse earlier this month and also holds scholarship opportunities from Boston College, Kent State, Army, Navy and Temple, among others.

The lead recruiter in Syracuse's efforts to add Manning's services to its roster is defensive passing game coordinator and safeties coach Nick Monroe. The two have developed a strong relationship during the recruiting process to date.

"Coach Monroe is a good dude," Manning said. "He's very honest. Gets me the right feedback."

Manning says the two are in contact at least once per week, often via text.

"He will send me video of the field and things like that," Manning said.

Manning does not currently have a timetable for his decision.

