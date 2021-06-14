Heininger Hoping for Syracuse Offer After Workout

One of Western New York's best has the attention of the Orange coaching staff.

Class of 2022 Rochester (N.Y.) Brighton two-way lineman Alex Heininger is one of the best prospects in Western New York. Currently holding offers from Maine, Fordham, New Hampshire, Buffalo, UMass and Central Michigan, Heininger is also on the radar of power five programs. Schools such as Pittsburgh, Syracuse and others have been in touch.

On Friday, Heininger was on the Syracuse campus for a private workout in front of the Orange coaches.

"It went really good," Heininger said. "(Offensive line) coach (Mike) Schmidt was really impressed with how I did. He said I would hear from them very soon."

While Heininger plays both offensive and defensive line in high school, Syracuse is looking at him on the offensive side of the ball. At 6-5, 270 pounds, he has the frame to play inside or at tackle. While working out, Heininger says he enjoyed being coached up by Schmidt.

"I loved it," Heininger said. "His coaching points were understandable and to the point. I also liked how at certain times he could bring up the intensity of how he was coaching me. That type of energy is really what pushes you. And I can’t emphasize (enough) how much I like the style of play he was coaching. Fast and strong and really focusing on a few fundamental points at the beginning of each play. But past that, it’s really just using your athleticism to finish the blocks."

Friday's visit was about more than just a workout, however.

"They recorded the entire workout and we watched over it after," Heininger said. "Once I was done with all the workout stuff, they took me around all the facilities for a few hours. So it was kind of a two in one; workout and visit. I met a few (other) coaches but it was brief, mainly I was with Coach Schmidt and the recruiters."

Heininger added that he was very impressed by Syracuse's facilities and the atmosphere of the program in general. In fact, Heininger says his interest in Syracuse would be strong should an offer be extended.

"Very high," Heininger said. "Being that close to home and playing at such a high level of football is something that only Cuse can offer. And once again, that atmosphere was amazing. I can see myself fitting in very well."