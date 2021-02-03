How did Syracuse Land an Offensive Lineman Without an OL Coach?

Syracuse picked up a big addition to its 2021 class on Wednesday when junior college offensive lineman Jakob Bradford signed with the Orange.

"I chose Syracuse University because it just felt like another place like Iowa Central from where I'm at," Bradford said. "The relationships I built with the coaches that were recruiting me was probably the biggest factor. Coach Bartow, coach Babers, they really made me feel like I was a high priority for them. They told me I could be an instant impact once I got to campus. I've just learned so much information about Syracuse for the last two or three weeks. That's really what had me lean towards them in my recruitment."

Bradford signed with Syracuse despite the fact that they lost their offensive line coach recently and have yet to hire a replacement. With another power five program pushing hard for his signature, that is an impressive feat. For Bradford, it was all about trusting Babers' vision.

"I got on the phone with coach Babers," Bradford said. "He explained to me that with coach Cavanaugh being gone, it's not a loss I guess you could say because they're looking to bring in someone just as good or better than coach Cavanaugh. I really trust Babers to bring in the right coach for the program."

Bradford added that Babers did not give him a timeframe on when Syracuse may hire an offensive line coach. Babers did, however, inform Bradford that he is looking at five or six candidates for the job.

Picking Syracuse over Virginia Tech was not an easy decision for the 6-5 Iowa Central standout. Ultimately, it all came down to relationships.

"It was really difficult for me because Virginia Tech and the Hokies are a really good program as well," Bradford said. "My recruitment was mainly just off of relationships. I just wanted to come in and be an instant impact when I got there. I just felt like two, three days wasn't enough to get me to commit to a program for three to four years."

Bradford has three years of eligibility remaining, and says Syracuse fans can expect a good one on and off the field.

"They can expect a good teammate," Bradford said. "They can expect a hard worker. Great competition. That's what I can promise them."