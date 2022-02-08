How Isaiah Johnson Fits in Syracuse Secondary

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Player: Isaiah Johnson

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-3

Weight: 205

Comes From: Dartmouth Transfer

High School: Detroit Country Day (MI)

Eligibility Remaining: Two Years

2021 Stats: 55 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 INT, 7 passes defensed, 1 defensive touchdown

Skill Set

Isaiah Johnson is a long corner who uses his hands well, plays with a chip on his shoulder, is not afraid of physicality and is a quality tackler. He uses his length in his 6-3 frame to be physical with wide receivers including jamming at the line of scrimmage, shed blockers and break up passes. Smooth hips when changing direction, covers well in short and intermediate routes.

Versatility

Due to Johnson's physicality and length, he can play any position in the secondary in Syracuse's 3-3-5 system. He is coming in as a corner, and has the ability to play on the boundary or in the slot. He will line up in both spots at different times next season. In addition, he has the potential to play any of the Orange's safety spots. Johnson's physical style of play and willingness to tackle in run support. When Syracuse wants to put its best five defensive backs on the field, Johnson will be there in some capacity.

Developmental Area

One thing we do not see much of on film is running with speedy receivers down field. How will he handle that in the ACC against teams like NC State, Florida State, Clemson, etc? That remains a question as he gets set to join the program.

Bottom Line

Isaiah Johnson has an elite frame, is extremely physical, loves to tackle and plays with a chip on his shoulder. That is a great foundation. Even with a deep and talented secondary at Syracuse, Johnson should carve out a role next season. Perhaps he starts in the slot, fills in on the boundary at times and even slides in as a safety in certain formations. He gives the Orange a lot of options. It is also important to remember, Syracuse has deal with injuries the last two seasons in the defensive backfield. Continuing to add talent and depth helps a team absorb that should it happen again. Johnson is a really nice get for Syracuse.