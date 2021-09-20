How Syracuse Commits Fared This Week

There were some impressive performances for Orange pledges.

Most of Syracuse football's class of 2022 commits were in action across the country this past weekend. Here is how they performed.

DB Dom Foster - Warren G Harding (Ohio): Lost 50-49 vs Ursaline. 3 tackles, 103 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 1 kick return TD.

DL Q'Yaeir Price - DePaul Catholic (NJ): Won 35-3 vs Pope John XXIII.

LB Mekhi Mason - Monsignor Pace (FL): Lost 56-6 vs St. Thomas Aquinas. 11 tackles, 3 tackles for loss.

OT Chad Schuster - Franklin (WI): Won 51-22 vs Racine Horlick. Starters only played through the first series of the second half.

RB LeQuint Allen - Millville (NJ): Did not play. Bye week.

WR Donovan Brown - Quince Orchard (MD): Won 63-28 vs Walter Johnson. 8 catches, 187 yards, 3 TDs, 1 rush for 29 yards.

DL Belizaire Bassette - American Heritage (FL): Did not play. Bye week. Next plays October 1st vs Cardinal Gibbons. Bassette is slated to return from injury for that game.

DB Quan Peterson - South Pointe (SC): Won 33-27 in 3OT vs South Florence. 2 pass breakups, allowed one completion on three targets.

DB Jeremiah Wilson - Osceola (FL): Won 40-14 vs Olympia. Blocked punt.

OL Joe Cruz - Sachem North (NY): Lost 34-14 vs Walt Whitman.

DL Malachi Davis - Holt (MI): Lost 51-28 vs DeWitt. Pass breakup, three QB hurries.

DB Cornell Perry - Woodhaven (MI): Won 44-0 vs Edsel Ford. 3 catches, 103 yards, 1 pass deflection, 1 tackle.