How Syracuse Commits Performed This Week

There were some strong performances from Orange pledges this week.

Most of Syracuse football's class of 2022 commits were in action across the country this past weekend. Here is how they performed.

DB Dom Foster - Warren G Harding (Ohio): Won 21-10 vs Boardman. Foster had 65 receiving yards and one touchdown. Teams generally do not throw his way when he is on defense.

DL Q'Yaeir Price - DePaul Catholic (NJ): Won 14-7 vs Delbarton. Price had three sacks in the game.

LB Mekhi Mason - Monsignor Pace (FL): Lost 34-14 vs Columbus.

OT Chad Schuster - Franklin (WI): Won 34-14 vs Oak Creek.

RB LeQuint Allen - Millville (NJ): Did not play. Bye week.

WR Donovan Brown - Quince Orchard (MD): Won 37-36 vs Seneca Valley. 1 catch, 52 yards, 1 touchdown.

DL Belizaire Bassette - American Heritage (FL): Won 23-20 vs Cardinal Gibbons. 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack. Bassette had been out with an injury.

DB Quan Peterson - South Pointe (SC): Won 28-18 vs Catawba Ridge. Peterson did not play due to a minor injury.

DB Jeremiah Wilson - Osceola (FL): Won 69-0 vs Windermere.

OL Joe Cruz - Sachem North (NY): Lost 47-17 to Commack.

DB Cornell Perry - Woodhaven (MI): Won 44-12 vs Trenton.

Note: Previous weeks outlining performances by Syracuse class of 2022 commits included defensive lineman Malachi Davis out of Holt High School in Michigan. However, Davis announced his decommitment from the Orange over the weekend, and subsequently committed to Toledo. He cited his desire to play closer to home as the reason.