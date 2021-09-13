September 13, 2021
How Syracuse Commits Performed Over the Weekend

Orange pledges had strong outings this week.
Most of Syracuse football's class of 2022 commits were in action across the country this past weekend. Here is how they performed.

DB Dom Foster - Warren G Harding (Ohio): Lost 49-46 vs Washington. 5 catches, 115 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 tackles. 

DL Q'Yaeir Price - DePaul Catholic (NJ): Won 17-0 vs St. Joseph's Regional. 1.5 sacks. 

LB Mekhi Mason - Monsignor Pace (FL): Lost 33-21 vs Champagnat Catholic. Did not play due to injury. Should return this week. 

OT Chad Schuster - Franklin (WI): Won 62-6 vs Racine Park. Schuster played tackle.

RB LeQuint Allen - Millville (NJ): Won 49-39 vs Shawnee. 304 rushing yards, 45 receiving yards, 6 total touchdowns, one interception.

WR Donovan Brown - Quince Orchard (MD): Won 20-13 vs Paint Branch. 1 catch, 9 yards, 1 rush, 25 yards. 

DL Belizaire Bassette - American Heritage (FL): Loss 24-16 vs St. Thomas Aquinas. Did not play due to injury. 

DB Quan Peterson - South Pointe (SC): Won 51-37 vs Shelby. 2 tackles, allowed only 1 catch for 3 yards. 

DB Jeremiah Wilson - Osceola (FL): Won 69-0 vs Tohopekaliga. 

OL Joe Cruz - Sachem North (NY): Won 15-6 vs Brentwood. 

DL Malachi Davis - Holt (MI): Won 60-0 vs Okemos High. 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss. Only played two quarters. 

DB Cornell Perry - Woodhaven (MI): Won 42-14 vs Naperville North. 1 interception, 5 tackles, 1 receiving touchdown. 

