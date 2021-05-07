How to Watch Benny Williams in Iverson Classic

With the McDonald's All American Game and Jordan Brand Classic events both cancelled due to the pandemic, the Iverson Classic becomes the premier high school all-star event this spring. Syracuse signee Benny Williams will be playing, and here is how you can watch the talented forward in the game.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

DATE: May 7th (3-on-3, dunk contest) & May 8th (game)

TIME: May 7th (5:00 p.m. eastern) & May 8th (6:00 p.m. eastern)

LIVE STREAM: suvTV.com

ROSTER LINK: LINK

MORE ON THE EVENT: Benny Williams will be playing for Team Loyalty, which will be coached by former NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes. The other squad is Team Honor and will be coached by Rasheed Wallace and Bonzi Wells. The rosters are made up of elite class of 2021 recruits. Williams Team Loyalty squad also features an elite women's basketball recruit in Raven Johnson who signed with South Carolina.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

MORE ON BENNY WILLIAMS: "What I really liked about him is the growth in his game across the board," SI All-American's Jason Jordan said. "Covid really showed who's going to work for it and who's going to say, 'oh man I didn't have any competition' or 'I couldn't get in this tournament.' What I've learned is that the elite guys have really found what it means to go out and work on their game. How beneficial that has been. He's obviously one of the guys that has done that. I just really like how he's a do it all guy, yes, but I feel like as a playmaker, he's grown substantially.

"Benny's on a traveling all-star team with Efton Reid, we'll start with him, and then Charles Bediako. It's just a traveling all-star team. Let's just be honest. You'd probably make the intelligent case that he's the best player on the team. I hate to say positionless because that's become a little bit of a cliche, but he really is. He's best when he's a playmaker, making plays from the wing. As he's improved his ball handling, I could see him at the point forward position. He's such a great playmaker, so heady, great basketball IQ, great passer. He can score when he wants to, but he has just a great feel for the game. And you can tell that's grown year over year. So he's a guy that we definitely had to include in the top 50."