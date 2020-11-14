How to Watch Josh Hough in WPIAL Title Game

Syracuse running back commit Josh Hough has had a tremendous senior season. He is looking to make it even better with a WPIAL (Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League) championship. His Beaver Falls squad faces Sto-Rox in the title game, and the game kicks off at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

Syracuse fans can live stream the game AT THIS LINK.

Sto-Rox is 8-0 on the season and is fresh off of a 49-38 win over Serra Catholic in the WPIAL semifinals. Sto-Rox trailed by four entering the fourth quarter, but outscored Serra Catholic 21-6 in the final frame. Sto-Rox uses a balanced offensive attack. Their two quarterbacks have thrown for over 2,000 yards, completing over 63% of their passes with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

On the ground, Sto-Rox uses a committee approach with five different players receiving double digit attempts on the season and four players with at least four rushing touchdowns. Their primary back, however, is Zay Davis, who is averaging seven yards per carry, leads the team with 581 yards and five touchdowns.

Hough leads a 9-0 Beaver Falls squad into this game. No one has been able to stop Hough so far this season. He is averaging over 18 yards per carry, has run for 1,819 yards in total and has 26 rushing touchdowns. That includes Beaver Falls to a 50-27 win over Apollo Ridge in the WPIAL semifinals. He ran for 368 yards and three touchdowns in that game.

In addition, Hough is just 152 yards away from becoming Beaver Falls all time leading rusher. With a win, Beaver Falls would advance to the state playoffs.