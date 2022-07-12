Ike Daniels Releases Top Two, Sets Commitment Date

Class of 2023 Stafford (VA) Mountain View running back Ike Daniels released a top two of Syracuse and Hawaii on Tuesday. Daniels also set a commitment date for July 22nd. Daniels officially visited Syracuse the weekend of June 24th and Hawaii the weekend of June 10th.

"It was great," Daniels said after his Syracuse visit. "I loved the visit. We were able to see where the hosts were living, where we'd be staying if we were to commit there. It was fun meeting the coaches and being able to hang out with all of the coaches. Able to see the whole campus and football facilities."

Daniels, who accumulated 1,500 total yards and 18 total touchdowns as a junior, spent a lot of time with the Syracuse players and coaching staff on the visit.

"DeVaughn Cooper," Daniels said. "It was fun hanging out with him. We went to the lake. We were able to do some fun stuff. He said that Syracuse felt like home to him. This is like his third college he went to and this last year it felt like home compared to the other colleges he went to. He was saying how good the offensive system is and how he fits in.

"I was hanging out with coach West, coach Lynch, coach Travis and coach Anae and the head coach. It was fun with all of them. They got to talk about all the good stuff Syracuse has. What they have available for you and all the programs. It was fun. They're good people."

