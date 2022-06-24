Skip to main content

Ike Daniels Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

Coveted 2023 running back will get a close look at the Orange.

One of the most coveted running backs in the 2023 class will be on the Syracuse campus this weekend for an official visit. Stafford (VA) Mountain View back Ike Daniels will get a look at the Orange. 

Daniels, a 5-11, 180 pound running back, also holds offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among several others. 

Daniels officially announced an offer from Syracuse back in April, but the Orange have been recruiting him extremely hard for quite some time. He has emerged as one of the top running backs on their board.

The dynamic running back was named Free Lance-Star All-Area Player of the Year after accumulating 1,560 total yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior. That was split between 1,029 rushing yards and 531 receiving yards (on 32 catches). Daniels had 14 rushing touchdowns to go along with four receiving scores. He led Mountain View to an 11-2 overall record before falling in the 5D Regional Championship Game. 

This is the second big recruiting weekend for Syracuse after hosting four players last weekend, the Orange has a large contingent of targets on campus this weekend. 

