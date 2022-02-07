Skip to main content
Dartmouth Transfer Isaiah Johnson Commits to Syracuse

The Orange picked up its sixth transfer portal addition.

Former Dartmouth cornerback Isaiah Johnson has committed to Syracuse. Johnson officially visited at the end of January and that was enough to seal the deal. The 6-4 corner is a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining and is the Orange's sixth commitment out of the transfer portal. He joins a deep and talented Syracuse secondary that has also added Bralyn Oliver and Alijah Clark from the portal. 

He elected to transfer from Dartmouth after spending four years at the Ivy League school.

"While Dartmouth was a great place for me to grow as a student of the game and get a great education coming out of my senior season, I had a chance to go to the NFL and would’ve realistically been picked up as an undrafted free agent," Johnson said. "With two years of eligibility even after graduating Dartmouth I thought it be best to postpone taking a chance at the league and instead enter the portal to try and find a school to continue to develop as a player. Get my grad degree while hopefully playing at higher collective level than the Ivy League offers."

Syracuse and Colorado are the two power five schools that have offered while Vanderbilt and Louisville were also involved. His offer from the Orange came in late December shortly after the Buffaloes, but Syracuse was the the first school to contact him when Johnson entered the portal.

"Yeah, I mean I was really excited about it," Johnson said. "Syracuse was the first team to actually start talking to me when I entered the portal so it felt good to get the offer. Coach Babers got on a call with me and my pops and gave us a chance just to talk and ask questions while he did the same. After, he let me know that I’d been given a scholarship from Syracuse."

Read More

While Syracuse seems to have a plethora of talented defensive backs, the Orange's utilizes a lot of defensive backs in the 3-3-5. Depth in the secondary is extremely important as several players see the field for a lot of snaps due the scheme. 

