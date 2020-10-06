SI.com
All Syracuse
Coveted 2022 ATH in Constant Communication with Syracuse

Michael McAllister

American Heritage High School in Florida routinely churns out power five division one talent, and the 2022 class is no exception. Jacolby Spells is a two way player for them, and has shown superstar potential as both a wide receiver and defensive back. 

Spells' offer list reflects that ability, as he already has scholarship opportunities from Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Syracuse, Virginia and others. Syracuse is a school that offered early, and has made sure to show him that he is a priority for their 2022 recruiting class. 

"It would be like two or three days throughout the week," Spells said of his communication with the Orange. "Coach Monroe. Most of the time it's just general conversation, like how everything's going. How school is going. How is football. Things like that. We'll talk about film I'll send him from practice."

Assistant Nick Monroe is the coach Spells is referring to. That regular communication has allowed the two to develop a strong bond as Spells navigates a position change this season. Despite the lack of film on the defensive side of the ball, Monroe recognized the potential and offered anyway. 

"He would like for me to play defensive back," Spells said. "I just switched to DB this year because my freshman and sophomore year I played wide receiver. So really, he's just waiting on more film of me playing DB." 

To date, Spells has not visited Syracuse either physically or virtually. He does plan on doing so post pandemic. 

"I'm planning on going up there once everything and this corona settles down," Spells said. "Mostly looking at the architecture program because that's what I want to go to school for. For football, I'm looking for if this is going to be the right place for me. Is this going to make me feel like I'm home and is the right place for me?"

Besides Syracuse, Spells says Penn State and Rutgers are also coming at him hard. He is looking to decide by the end of his junior year potentially. However, if that does not work out, then he is targeting by early in his senior year for a decision. 

Syracuse is one of the schools that could be involved throughout. 

"They have the program I like," Spells said of his interest in the Orange. "It's not just all about football. It's really about what I want to go to school for and my life after football. On the other hand, I like their football program and I feel Syracuse would be like home."

