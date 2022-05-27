Skip to main content

Class of 2025 WR Jahyden Clark 'Loves' Syracuse Visit, Will Return For Camp

The Orange hosted the Canisius High standout for an unofficial visit.

Syracuse football had a number of in-state prospects on campus for an unofficial visit recently. One of them was 2025 Buffalo (NY) Canisius wide receiver Jahyden Clark. 

"I loved it," Clark said. "Great experience. Definitely somewhere I can see myself at. The photo shoot was nice, I got a tour of the facility. My favorite part was visiting the Dome. I got to envision how it would feel to play there. The fact that it has the biggest jumbotron in college sports, if I'm not mistaken, and how loud it can get in there." 

Speaking with the Orange coaches was also a highlight of the trip. 

"I spoke with coach Khalil Ahmad (Director of High School Relations) and a few others," Clark said. "Their message to me was keep working and stay on top of my academics. Figure out what will separate me from other athletes." 

Overall, the visit made an impression on the Canisius High standout receiver. 

"The visit definitely made me feel that Cuse can be a home for me," Clark said. "I would love the opportunity to play at Syracuse. It showed me what college sports is all about." 

In order to get that opportunity, Clark will have to receive an offer. As a class of 2025 prospects, he is in the very early stages of his recruitment. That said, Clark will return to Syracuse on June 4th for Dino Babers Football Camp to showcase his skills in front of the Syracuse coaches. 

