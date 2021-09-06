Jake Spallina Commits to Syracuse Men's Lacrosse

The Orange picked up one of the best prospects in the 2023 class.

Syracuse men's lacrosse picked up a commitment from 2023 do it all elite prospect Jake Spallina on Sunday. Spallina is a skilled at faceoffs, can attack and defend. He "does everything" according to his brother Joey, who is the number one player in the 2022 class and is also committed to Syracuse.

The Spallinas visited Syracuse over the weekend, and Jake announced his commitment Sunday.

"It was just the atmosphere up there and when I stepped in the Dome," Jake said. "I just thought this is the place for me."

He says new head coach Gary Gait was "very excited" when Jake informed him of his decision. The commitment mean Jake will get to play with brother Joey at Syracuse. Joey will arrive next summer while Jake the summer after that. If Joey spends all four years at Syracuse, the two will play together for three seasons.

"It means so much to me because we already won an LIC (Long Island Championship) together," Jake said. "So winning with him is the best part of it."

Joey echoed similar sentiments.

"It's a dream come true," Joey said. "We've always talked about it and it's just awesome that I'll get the chance to play with him for the next four years, which is exciting. My brothers are my friends so hopefully Brett is going to join us too.

"Jake and I have a tremendous connection on the offensive end of the field. His ability to win faceoffs and play offensive out of it will be a major weapon on our quests to win National Championships."

The Brett he mentions is Brett Spallina, a 2023 long-stick midfielder prospect who is also brothers with Jake and Joey.