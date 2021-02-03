Jakob Bradford Highlights & Evaluation

Player: Jakob Bradford

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-5, 300 lbs

School: Iowa Central Community College

Other Notable Offers: Virginia Tech, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, East Carolina, Southern Miss.

Evaluation:

Frame: Big, long frame with the ability to bulk up and play inside or stay a bit leaner to play tackle.

Athleticism: Moves very well for his size. Able to pull and block downfield on screens. Easily gets to the second level after the initial block.

Instincts: Does a solid job of recognizing the opposing pass rush. There is not enough film of him sliding or adjusting as teams bring extra defenders to his side of the line.

Polish: There is some refinement to Bradford's game with solid knee bend and good use of his hands. There are areas he can clean up, but the raw skills and some technique is there. Once he gets to Syracuse, Bradford will need to work on things like hand placement, footwork and pad level.

Bottom Line: Bradford is a high upside offensive lineman who has a lot of tools you really like. He has the frame and skills to play guard or tackle, he has great upper body strength and plays with physicality. While there are areas he can improve or polish a bit, that is the case with most offensive linemen even coming from the junior college level. Virginia Tech was also after him for a reason. This was a nice recruiting win for Syracuse, and do not be surprised if Bradford is helping the offensive line in the next couple of years.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX EVERY DAY!