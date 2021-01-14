Syracuse Offers JUCO OL

Syracuse has extended a scholarship offer to class of 2021 junior college offensive lineman Jakob Bradford. Bradford announced the offer on Twitter, his ninth offer overall but first power five opportunity. His other offers include Arkansas State, Bowling Green, East Carolina, Incarnate Word, UMass, Middle Tennessee, Southern Miss and UAB. He is listed at 6-5, 300 pounds and brings versatility to the next level as he can play guard or tackle.

“High interest,” Bradford said. “We had a great talk on the phone and he (Mike Cavanaugh) sounds just like Coach Clegg here at Iowa Central and I’m looking for a coach like that.”

In addition to his offers, Bradford is also receiving interest from Missouri, Rutgers, Florida State and Texas Tech. Bradford said he is looking at a signing day (February 3rd) decision.

Syracuse has been recruiting Bradford for about three weeks, and he has a virtual visit scheduled for the end of this week, he said.

Bradford attended Park Center High School in Minnesota, but was lightly recruited as a high school prospect. He has seen significantly more interest as a junior college recruit, and more power five offers would not be a surprise.

Syracuse is looking to add experience and depth to its offensive line for the 2021 season. The 2020 campaign was marred by injury, including to the offensive line. It got so bad with that position group that Chris Elmore converted from fullback to guard in order to ensure they had enough players. Elmore would start several games for the Orange and performed much better than expected. Syracuse does have reinforcements coming in as Airon Servais announced his return and Chris Bleich will now be eligible. Adding someone with the versatility to play guard or tackle would be significant for the Orange. He would be able to compete for a starting spot, and provide capable depth on the two deep.

The Orange finished the 2020 season 1-10 and are looking to bounce back in 2021. Solidifying the offensive line will play a huge role in that turn around.