Bradford Reacts to Cavanaugh Departure

Syracuse offensive line coach is leaving the Orange to take the same position at Arizona State, according to multiple reports. National Signing Day is just one week away, and one of Syracuse's top remaining targets is an offensive lineman who was being recruited by Cavanaugh. What impact does his departure have on junior college offensive lineman Jakob Bradford's recruitment? We asked him to find out.

"It impacts it slightly," Bradford said. "But I already had a talk with coach Babers and he told me what he is looking for in an offensive line coach. I trust coach Babers in bringing in a great o-line coach into Syracuse."

The fact that Syracuse's head coach reached out to Bradford shows that the Orange's interest in Bradford is very high. It also provides evidence that the Syracuse staff is being proactive with this news in order to attempt to minimize the impact on recruiting in the immediate future. One would suspect they either have or will do the same with their five offensive line signees.

Two have already given their reaction to AllSyracuse.com.

“Well, if it were to happen, I’m sure he’s making the best choice for his family,” Tyler Magnuson said. “Obviously I hope the rumors aren’t true. I really value my relationships with the Cuse staff. However I also get there is a business side to college ball. Just happy to be Orange.”

"It's obviously a hard thing to hear," Wes Hoeh said. "But I know that coaching is a job and coach Cav is making the best decision for his family. I wish him the best in Arizona."