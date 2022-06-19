Decision Could Be Coming Soon For Jalil Smith After Syracuse Official Visit

One of Syracuse football's top targets in the 2023 class is Brooklyn (NY) Lincoln defensive end Jalil Smith. Syracuse was the first to offer Smith back in August, and hosted him over the weekend for an official visit.

"It was pretty good," Smith said. "The campus is big. The Dome is actually right on campus which is pretty nice. The dorms that they live in are huge, everyone has their own room. The players are welcoming, the coaches are welcoming. It was pretty good."

Smith was hosted by freshman defensive lineman Denis Jaquez.

"Denis is pretty cool," Smith said. "He told me as long as you're doing your work, you'll have fun and everything will be easy. Just stay on top of your work, surround yourself with good people, make sure you get stuff done on and off the field, and you'll have fun. It's a pretty good experience."

The 6-5, 230 pound defensive end spent a lot of time with the Orange coaches on the visit as well.

"All the coaches are welcoming," Smith said. "They welcomed me with open arms. They're pretty interested. They have big plans for me in the future. They talk to me about that stuff almost every day. Coach Achuff, the d-line coach, has been talking to me ever since I got there."

The campus and facilities also left an impression on Smith.

"Everything is so close," Smith said. "Everything's a bus ride or walking distance. All the building are old fashioned on the outside but they're modern on the inside. It still has an old school look but still modern."

Smith said the visit enhanced his interest in the Orange. He currently has no other visits scheduled and a decision could be coming in the near future.

