In-State Edge Jalil Smith Excited For Syracuse Official Visit

The Lincoln High standout will get a closer look at the Orange.

One of the top defenders in New York State in the 2023 class has scheduled an official visit to Syracuse. Jalil Smith, who stars at Lincoln High School in Brooklyn (NY), announced he will officially visit the Orange the weekend of June 17th.

"Very excited," Smith said.

Smith stands at 6-5, 230 pounds and will begin his senior season this fall. His lead recruiter is Defensive Passing Game Coordinator and Safeties Coach Nick Monroe. The two speak on a regular basis.

"Yeah we speak almost daily," Smith said. "It's (the relationship) really good. He tells me about everything."

In addition to Syracuse, Smith holds offers from Bowling Green, Rutgers and Temple. He took visits to UConn and Stony Brook this spring.

While no other official visits have been scheduled yet, Smith says Rutgers is also trying to get him on campus in June. The Scarlet Knights are looking at the weekend of the 24th as a possibility.

Smith is not the only recruit that has scheduled an official visit to Syracuse. Colorado offensive line commit Naquil Betrand, in-state linebacker target Zyian Moultrie-Goddard and Syracuse tight end commit David Clement will also officially visit the weekend of the 17th. The weekend of the 24th will see the Orange host quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers, defensive line target Antonio Camon from Florida and offensive lineman Eric King from New Jersey.

