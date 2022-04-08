James Muller Recaps 'Absolutely Awesome' Syracuse Visit

Class of 2024 offensive lineman James Muller of The Hun School in New Jersey recently took his first visit to Syracuse.

"The visit was absolutely awesome," Muller said. "Blew all my expectations completely away. Coach Ahmad is a great guy and really cares about you and gets to know you. We probably talked about the NBA more than football at some points. He’s just a fantastic recruiter and knows how to talk to people. I got to watch practice. I watched team period and the individual periods. The individual I watched the o-line. Coach Schmidt is a really, really good coach from my perspective. He understands how hard to push you and when to get mad. I loved it. His energy made me want to run through a brick wall for him. The energy throughout the practice was just so contagious.

"After practice we got some measurements in the weight room. The weight room was awesome as well. The whole layout seems like it would make for a great team lift. I got to see the rest of building as well as the cafeteria and where the players spend their free time. I saw the academic support office which I was impressed by as well. They really care about their guys from every aspect at Syracuse. My favorite parts were definitely seeing the O-Line individual and seeing coach Schmidt and what he could teach his guys to do. I loved that they really got after it and did not hold back against their own teammates. Showed how well coached the guys are."

Muller is looking forward to continuing to develop his relationship with the Orange coaches.

"They said they would love to have me back and they are going to watch me develop," Muller said. "I will most definitely be going back to Syracuse in the near future."

Next up for Muller are visits to Temple on Saturday and a return trip to Rutgers later in the month.

