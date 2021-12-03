Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Syracuse Recruiting Weekend Preview: Transfer Jared Verse Among Official Visitors

    The Orange has a critical weekend upcoming.
    There will be at least three football prospects on the Syracuse campus for official visits this weekend, including Albany transfer defensive end Jared Verse. Here is a look at the players visiting. 

    Note: Utah wide receiver commit Chris Reed, who previously was expected to visit this weekend, is no longer doing so. 

    Player: Kadin Bailey
    Position: Linebacker
    Height/Weight: 6-1, 210 lbs
    School: Jefferson High School (Jefferson, GA)
    Commitment Status: Uncommitted
    Other Notable Offers: Kansas State, East Carolina, Tennessee

    Player: Garrison Madden
    Position: Linebacker
    Height/Weight: 6-3, 200 lbs
    School: Dutchtown High School (Hampton, GA)
    Commitment Status: Uncommitted
    Other Notable Offers: Air Force, Kent State, Marshall, South Florida

    Player: Jared Verse
    Position: Defensive End
    Height/Weight: 6-4, 247 lbs
    School: Albany Transfer
    Commitment Status: Uncommitted
    Other Notable Offers: Connecticut, Nebraska, West Virginia, Houston, Utah, San Diego State, Purdue, Colorado

    Verse accumulated 52 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks last season at Albany. He has three years of eligibility remaining. 

    The two linebackers have been known targets. Syracuse needs to add linebacker depth in this class. However, Verse is perhaps the most interesting name. Syracuse is losing all three starters along the defensive line from last season, and experienced additions would be a significant help. 

    A player like Verse, who was extremely productive and flashed in the Dome against Syracuse this past season, would be invaluable to the 2022 roster. Orange fans will remember he chased Sean Tucker down from behind. Not an easy task for anyone, let alone a defensive end. There is a reason he has been among the more coveted defensive linemen in the portal. 

